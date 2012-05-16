EU banks meet to discuss rating agencies -sources

FRANKFURT, May 16 (Reuters) - Around 20 of Europe’s biggest banks are to discuss plans to challenge the dominance of the top three credit ratings agencies, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The plans will be discussed among other topics in Frankfurt on Wednesday at a meeting of the CFO Network, a loose federation of finance directors from Europe’s top banks, which meet at irregular intervals in different European cities, they said.

Some of the banks want to change the culture of information disclosure of the “Big Three” credit rating agencies, Standard & Poor‘s, Moody’s and Fitch, the sources said.

The agencies have been criticised by policymakers for helping to sow the seeds of the financial crisis by giving top ratings to credit instruments that ultimately proved practically worthless.

“They have misjudged the situation, been very slow in reacting, and some of that may be due to the fact that they are being paid by the issuers,” one banking source said, adding “I think we would see downgrades much faster if investors paid for the ratings.”

The EU’s regulator, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), in March called for the “Big Three” to improve their explanations of downgrades.

The EU is now approving its third set of rules in as many years for rating agencies. The latest draft law includes a requirement for users to switch to another agency after a certain number of years to boost competition.

In a move to increase competition in the ratings market, auditing group Roland Berger Strategy Consultants recently said European financial companies have agreed to back the creation of a European Rating Agency.

None of the big three agencies were immediately available to comment.

Regulators across the world are trying to weaken the influence of ratings on the financial sector, which has heavily relied on them for calculating mandatory capital buffers and for rating complex financial products.

The European Union has proposed a draft law to inject more competition in the sector, mainly by forcing users to switch between agencies after a fixed number of years.

However, companies that use ratings have lobbied heavily to have their ratings exempt from rotation, fearing there are not enough agencies with a global footprint that investors will recognise.

“S&P, Moody’s and Fitch have access to all the sensible information, get auditors’ reviews and details on loans, asset valuations and everything,” the banking source said, adding that newcomers might not get the same insight initially.

An EU lawmaker has already proposed an amendment to the draft law that would restrict agencies to using only publicly available information, a step aimed at boosting the chances of smaller agencies trying to muscle in on the business.

Some officials familiar with the Big Three said investors could end up losing out and end up with more conservative ratings if information available to agencies is restricted.