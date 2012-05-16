UPDATE 1-European banks turn up heat on ratings agencies

* Italian banks want ratings ignored after mass downgrade

* European banks meet to discuss curbing raters’ powers

By Arno Schuetze and Gianluca Semeraro

FRANKFURT/MILAN, May 16 (Reuters) - Italian banks struck back at credit agencies after Monday’s mass downgrade by asking local and European regulators to disregard their credit ratings, while Europe’s biggest lenders met to discuss curbing raters’ powers.

Some of the 20 European banks at Wednesday’s talks in Frankfurt are seeking to change how Standard & Poor‘s, Moody’s and Fitch disclose their ratings to investors, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Italian banks fired an opening salvo at the “Big Three”, describing their ratings as destabilising, after Moody’s downgraded 26 lenders late on Monday.

“We will formally ask Italian and European authorities to ignore assessments by ratings agencies when they look at a bank’s stability and credit standing,” Italian Banking Association (ABI) Chairman Giuseppe Mussari said after a meeting of ABI’s top committee in Milan.

The request will be submitted to the Bank of Italy, the European Central Bank and the European Banking Authority (EBA). The ECB, EBA and the European Securities and Markets Authority(ESMA) declined to comment.

Italian market regulator Consob, also critical of the role of rating agencies, has asked Moody’s to explain the downgrade of Italian banks, which came while the country is introducing tough reforms to restore confidence in its sovereign debt.

European banks are looking to reduce the influence of the global rating agencies, whom critics have accused of exacerbating market volatility and hampering efforts to solve the euro zone crisis.

Moody’s action on Italian banks is the first of a planned review of dozens of European banks. Spain, whose banking sector is embarking in deep restructuring, is next in line.

Banks use credit ratings in several ways such as to calculate their mandatory capital buffers, rate their own bonds and rate financial products sold to investors.

Large investors such as money-market funds and pension funds rely heavily on credit ratings for their investment decisions.

The sector was tarnished for giving high marks to securitised products based on U.S. home loans in the run-up to the financial crisis. Those products became untradeable despite the high ratings.

World leaders have asked their regulators to weaken the financial sector’s reliance on ratings and to find alternatives such as greater use of models at banks.

Even before Moody’s downgrades, many euro zone banks were already under pressure from investors due to poor share performance and concerns over exposures to the euro zone crisis.

Standard & Poor’s said it was in favour of any initiative that improves the quality and quantity of public disclosures.

“But we do not believe that investors, and ultimately EU issuers themselves, would be well served by special measures to constrain information provided to ratings agencies,” an S&P spokesman said.

Moody’s and Fitch had no immediate comment.

Bankers are also looking at whether there should be a switch from the “issuer pays” business model used by the Big Three.

One banking source close to the Frankfurt meeting said ratings agencies have “misjudged the situation, been very slow in reacting, and some of that may be due to the fact that they are being paid by the issuers.”

“We would see downgrades much faster if investors paid for the ratings,” the banking source said.

EU MOVES

The European Union has already approved two laws to regulate the sector in as many years and is now finalising a third to inject more competition into the sector.

In March ESMA called for the “Big Three” to improve their explanations of downgrades.

The latest EU draft law includes a requirement for users to switch to another agency after a certain number of years to boost competition.

But many companies that use ratings have lobbied the EU heavily to have their ratings exempt from rotation, fearing there are not enough agencies with global experience.

In a move to increase competition in the ratings market, auditing group Roland Berger Strategy Consultants recently said European financial companies have agreed to back the creation of a European Rating Agency.

“Rating agencies are useful because investors must have standardised information. But there could be more competition as the impression is that they all move in sync,” said Massimo Capuano, head of Centrobanca and former CEO of the Italian Stock Exchange told Reuters.

An EU lawmaker has already proposed an amendment to the draft law that would restrict agencies to using only publicly available information, a step aimed at boosting the chances of smaller agencies trying to muscle in on the business.

“S&P, Moody’s and Fitch have access to all the sensitive information, get auditors’ reviews and details on loans, asset valuations and everything,” the banking source said, adding that newcomers might not get the same insight initially.