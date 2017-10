BERLIN, March 11 (Reuters) - European governments should only use taxpayer money to recapitalise financial institutions as a last resort, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.

Speaking at a conference on financial regulation hosted by the conservative parties in the German parliament, Schaeuble also indirectly criticised the speed of global financial regulation, saying it was not acceptable that the slowest countries set the pace. (Reporting by Noah Barkin)