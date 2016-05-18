REFILE-Regional banks on hiring spree as bigger firms cut trading desks

(Refiles for wider distribution)

By Will Caiger-Smith

NEW YORK, May 18 (IFR) - Smaller, middle-market focused banks are hiring new bond traders and salespeople, sensing a growth opportunity as bulge-bracket firms cut resources and become pickier about their clients.

Regulations like the Dodd-Frank Act and the Volcker Rule have made bond trading less profitable and driven larger banks to cut risk-taking, trading volumes and client lists.

According to a survey by Greenwich Associates, bulge bracket banks’ share of secondary US bond trading volume dropped from 85% in 2012 to 77% in 2015.

Banks are also taking less risk in trading. Primary dealer net positions in investment grade and high yield bonds have plummeted by 80% since the start of 2015, to just US$3bn.

While banks’ that are willing to take risk on bond trades are still a big draw for investors, smaller firms that are more accustomed to simply matching buyers and sellers are well placed to expand, say market participants.

“The bigger banks are stepping back,” said Phil Jacoby, chief investment officer at Spectrum Asset Management, which focuses on bank capital and hybrid securities.

“New firms are emerging and growing, and becoming good at research and trading with little capital.”

Smaller dealers like Imperial Capital, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Brean Capital and Jefferies have all made new sales and trading hires over the past year as larger banks have cut jobs.

“With the cutbacks that have been going on, the quality of people we have been interviewing and hiring over the last year has improved dramatically,” said Tom Corcoran, president of Imperial Capital.

“The playing field has been leveled out more and more over the last couple of years with the big banks committing less capital than they used to.”

NEW FACES

Imperial hired Tom Crystal, formerly head of US high yield sales at HSBC, Peter Siedem, previously a managing director in distressed credit sales at JP Morgan, and Andrew Gold, former head of emerging markets distribution at Barclays.

In London, it also hired Eric Ohayon, formerly a managing director in high yield sales at Nomura.

As the banks they leave reduce their coverage, new hires are able to bring more clients with them, said Corcoran.

“People are operational much quicker now than they would have been in the past,” he said.

KeyBanc, the corporate and investment banking arm of Ohio-based KeyCorp, has also staffed up over recent months.

The firm has built a seven-person sales and trading team in New York to take advantage of opportunities in mortgage-backed securities, another area where primary dealer positions have dropped.

Joe Vaccaro and Michael Corsi, both formerly of Royal Bank of Canada, joined as co-heads in trading and sales respectively, alongside five other senior hires from firms including Credit Suisse and Amherst Pierpont.

Jefferies, meanwhile, recently hired Anthony Bugliari, previously head of high grade bond trading at Barclays.

And Brean, already a well-known player in the structured finance space, has increased its headcount in corporate bonds over the past year, hiring three traders and two analysts.

Such firms are particularly attractive to smaller and mid-sized investors whose coverage has suffered amid Wall Street’s trading retreat.

“You could be a smallish client for a bulge bracket firm but a pretty meaty client for a regional,” said Kevin McPartland, head of research for market structure and technology at Greenwich Associates.

They can also offer a more dedicated service in less liquid securities.

“If you have to trade an off-the-run bond, sometimes the smaller dealers will focus on it more than the large banks,” said Tim Grant, head investment grade trader at PineBridge Investments.

They can move bonds quickly “through good dialogue, based on research and a view,” according to Jacoby.

Some of them, like KeyBanc, have increased the amount of balance sheet they can use for trading.

Balance sheet capability is still highly prized by investors, said Bill Hines. “Where balance sheet is provided, that is where we’re going for trades,” he said.

At the same time, bulge-bracket banks are increasingly adopting the regional bank trading model to adapt to their shrinking balance sheet capacity, said Neil Sutherland, a portfolio manager at Schroders.

“They’ve had to change their skill set,” he told IFR. “Now they’re trading more closely to what the regionals did historically.”

“They’ve become a bit better at playing them at their own game.” (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Jack Doran)