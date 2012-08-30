FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Schaeuble wades into bank bonuses debate-FT
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2012 / 11:46 PM / in 5 years

Germany's Schaeuble wades into bank bonuses debate-FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Top bankers’ bonuses should be capped at the size of their salaries and shareholder approval be required for longer-term incentive plans, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.

“We need to set incentives for managers to act in the long-term interest of their banks,” Schaeuble said in an opinion piece in the Financial Times.

The argument over capping bankers’ pay is threatening EU efforts to implement the global bank rules known as “Basel III” by the January 2013 deadline.

“Immediate cash bonuses for top bank executives should not exceed their fixed pay. And why not give a large quorum of shareholders the last say on setting these executives’ long-term variable pay as soon as it exceeds a given level?” Schaeuble said.

After “Basel III” is implemented, it is hoped lenders will be able to withstand market shocks better and not need taxpayers to bail them out.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.