FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Deutsche Bank set to be among hardest hit by new capital rules - sources
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 2, 2016 / 5:25 PM / 10 months ago

Deutsche Bank set to be among hardest hit by new capital rules - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Germany's Deutsche Bank is among roughly a dozen large European lenders that face higher capital requirements when new banking rules come into force in the coming years, several sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The assessment has been made in the Basel committee of supervisors, which is in the process of negotiating stricter bank capital rules - due to be finalised in January and come into force in 2019 - to avoid a repeat financial crisis.

Three people familiar with the matter have told Reuters that the new regime will be stricter with big banks, demanding new standards in how they assess risks of, say, property loans - effectively raising the capital hurdle.

International supervisors believe the tougher regime will affect Deutsche Bank and others with complex balance sheets more harshly than others, the sources added.

"For a small number of big banks there could be a significant increase," one of those people said, on condition of anonymity.

Deutsche Bank and the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision declined to comment. (Reporting By John O'Donnell and Francesco Canepa; Additional reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Frank Siebelt and Andreas Kroener; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.