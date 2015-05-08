FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Ex-banker turned regulator Norton steps down from U.S. FDIC board
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 8, 2015 / 9:41 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ex-banker turned regulator Norton steps down from U.S. FDIC board

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background on FDIC board)

By Douwe Miedema

WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - Jeremiah Norton, a former J.P. Morgan banker turned regulator, on Friday said he would step down from the board of the Federal Insurance Deposit Insurance Corporation, one of the most powerful bank regulators in the United States.

Norton, who started at the FDIC in April 2012, would leave the FDIC, an agency that steps in to bail out failed banks during crises, on June 5.

“It is an appropriate time to conclude my service as I am now approaching nearly two years since the expiration of my term,” Norton said in a letter to President Barack Obama.

Norton’s official term as a member of the FDIC’s five-strong board had expired in July 2013.

The FDIC dramatically raised its profile during the 2007-09 financial crisis, when its former head Sheila Bair became an outspoken critic of implicit government guarantees for large Wall Street banks that are deemed too big to fail.

Tom Hoenig is another outspoken critic of large banks on the board of the FDIC, which insures client deposits at banks. Compared to Bair and Hoenig, Norton kept a far lower profile at the FDIC.

Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Grant McCool

