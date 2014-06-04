U.S. bank regulators launch decennial rules check-up

WASHINGTON, June 4 (Reuters) - The three main U.S. bank regulators embarked on a once-a-decade check-up of their rules, asking the industry to comment on whether they are outdated or unduly burdensome.

The review is required by a 1996 law, and the three regulators - The Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation - need to report their findings back to Congress.

The exercise, which last took place in 2003, will take two years, during which the regulators will put out groups of rules for comment, the three agencies said.

The 2007-09 financial crisis has lead to a proliferation of tight new rules for banks such as the Dodd-Frank law, as regulators aim to rein in risky behavior on Wall Street. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)