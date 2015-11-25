FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed gives largest U.S. banks extra year for debt rule compliance
November 25, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Fed gives largest U.S. banks extra year for debt rule compliance

Dan Freed

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that bigger U.S. banks would have an extra year to meet a capital requirement known as the supplementary leverage ratio.

Institutions subjected to the leverage ratio requirement will have to meet the requirements by 2017 under the extension.

The extension applies to banks with more than $50 billion of assets, of which there were 39 at the end of the third quarter, according to third quarter data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (Reporting by Dan Freed in New York.; Editing by Dan Wilchins and Chizu Nomiyama)

