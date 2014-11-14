G-SIBs crying foul on TLAC competition won't find answers in MREL rules

* Largest banks to find themselves at opposite ends of TLAC divide

* MREL will not put a mandatory number on minimum buffers

By Spencer Anderson and Anna Brunetti

LONDON, Nov 14 (IFR) - Bankers at systemically important European firms have warned that the Financial Stability Board’s latest TLAC proposals will give smaller banks a competitive advantage, but look set to be disappointed by European regulators who they had hoped would resolve their concerns.

Under TLAC, systemically important banks, or G-SIBs, must put in place vast amounts of capital to absorb potential losses - between 16% and 20% of their risk-weighted assets. Non-G-SIBs are exempt, causing complaints of unfairness.

One notable example is in Italy, where the country’s second-largest bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, is not a G-SIB, but its chief rival UniCredit is. The two are not far apart in terms of market capitalisation, but the FSB’s reasoning was that Intesa was more domestic and more of a retail bank than UniCredit.

There were similar grumbles in Scandinavia, where Nordea is on the list but its main rivals, DNB, Swedbank and Danske Bank, are not.

Bankers at European G-SIBs had been hoping that the forthcoming Minimum Requirement for Eligible Liabilities (MREL)legislation, which would in effect become the European version of TLAC, would address the issue. Their colleagues at non-G-SIBs acknowledge that the proposed TLAC rules absolutely give them an advantage, but say it is too early to say how the European legislation would turn out.

However, policymakers at the European Banking Authority, which is looking to publish MREL proposals in the second half of the month, have signalled that it will not set out a pre-defined amount of anti-shock assets that eurozone lenders will have to put aside. As such, national regulators will ultimately get to decide how tough to be on their own non-G-SIB banks.

“There will not be a fixed figure imposed by legislation,” Stefano Cappiello, head of the recovery and resolution unit at the EBA, told IFR. He added that a direct transposition of FSB rules under European ones would be disproportionate. “It wouldn’t be correct to apply rules drafted for 29 banks to the 6,000 banks we legislate on,” he said.

MREL TIMED TO AVOID FAUX-PAS

However, the EBA seeks to ensure that European rules do not jar with international ones and to allow for TLAC implementation at a national level, and has timed the MREL consultation so that it comes after the FSB recommendations, as it seeks to ensure that European rules do not jar with international ones and to allow for TLAC implementation at a national level.

“We are definitely going to deliver consistency, we don’t want regulation to be schizophrenic,” Cappiello said, adding that the EBA wants to “make sure that the two pieces of the puzzle [MREL and TLAC] can click together”.

MREL will specify the criteria that will enable national regulators to mandate domestic lenders to store up a certain level of buffers, on a case-by-case basis, so that if they “want to apply the FSB rules, which envisage a fixed part plus a discretional part, they will be able to do so”, Cappiello said.

MREL is expected to be finalised by June 2015, and takes effect from January 2016. (Reporting By Anna Brunetti)