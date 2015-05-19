U.S. Senate Democrats counter Shelby with own bank regulation bill

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - Democrats in the Senate Banking Committee released on Tuesday their own version of a regulation relief bill, keeping the proposed changes tightly focused on small banks and consumer protection.

The Democrats’ bill is a rebuke to Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, who officially released his legislation on Monday after circulating a draft version early last week.

The alternative proposal offered by ranking member Sherrod Brown presents another challenge for Shelby’s quest for picking up enough Democratic votes to bring his bill to the Senate floor. (To read more click on )