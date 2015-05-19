FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate Democrats counter Shelby with own bank regulation bill
May 19, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Senate Democrats counter Shelby with own bank regulation bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - Democrats in the Senate Banking Committee released on Tuesday their own version of a regulation relief bill, keeping the proposed changes tightly focused on small banks and consumer protection.

The Democrats’ bill is a rebuke to Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, who officially released his legislation on Monday after circulating a draft version early last week.

The alternative proposal offered by ranking member Sherrod Brown presents another challenge for Shelby’s quest for picking up enough Democratic votes to bring his bill to the Senate floor. (To read more click on )

Reporting by Michael Flaherty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
