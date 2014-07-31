FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CSuisse says probed by regulators on alternative trading venue
July 31, 2014 / 5:27 AM / 3 years ago

CSuisse says probed by regulators on alternative trading venue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 31 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Credit Suisse, one of the biggest players in “dark pools”, on Thursday became the latest major European bank to say it was caught up in an investigation into alternative trading venues.

“Credit Suisse is responding to inquiries from various governmental and regulatory authorities concerning the operation of its alternative trading systems, and is cooperating with those requests,” the Zurich-based lender said in its second-quarter report, published on Thursday.

Credit Suisse’s Chief Executive Brady Dougan said last week there was a growing level of inquiry from regulators and the bank was working with them to stamp out potential abuses in the alternative trading venue. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart)

