FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. regulators set ultimatum for banks to improve crisis plans
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#FDIC
August 5, 2014 / 8:31 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. regulators set ultimatum for banks to improve crisis plans

Douwe Miedema, Emily Stephenson

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators on Tuesday told banks to come up with better plans to avoid taxpayer bailouts during a future crisis, inching a step closer to taking action if they still found the so-called living wills deficient next year.

The plans submitted by the banks last year showed important shortcomings, the Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said, telling them to demonstrate in 2015 that they had made “significant progress” to address a range of issues.

“The plans submitted by the first-wave filers are not credible and do not facilitate an orderly resolution under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code,” the FDIC said in a statement.

A group of 11 banks have sent in living wills for the third time this year, laying out how they would enter bankruptcy if the next crisis hit without causing the market mayhem that triggered costly government bail-outs in 2008.

The regulators’ comments released on Tuesday refer to the second round of submissions but do not take into account the most recent version of the plans. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.