WRAPUP 1-DNB, SEB profits top forecasts, warn on economy

* SEB, DNB profits better than expected

* Could be set for tougher economic conditions

* Both banks should pass stress tests with ease - analysts (Rewrites, adds CFO comment, analyst)

By Johan Ahlander and Ole Petter Skonnord

STOCKHOLM/OSLO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Norway’s DNB and Sweden’s SEB, two of the biggest banks in the Nordic region, reported forecast-beating third-quarter results on Thursday but warned of tougher economic conditions ahead.

Banks in Norway and Sweden are among Europe’s most robust and profitable. Both countries fared better than most other European nations throughout the financial crisis, helped by solid state finances.

But as Sweden’s economy is open and export-dependent, and Norway counts on its vast offshore oil sector to generate a fifth of its economy, both countries are sensitive to external shocks.

As the business climate in Europe has deteriorated in past months and the oil price has plummeted, both banks saw risks to the economy.

“If the recent fall in oil prices prevails, it could have a negative effect on the Norwegian economy in the longer term... (and) forecast may be adjusted downward,” said DNB, Norway’s biggest lender, referring to the Norwegian economy.

Earlier in the week Swedish peers Swedbank and Nordea warned of revenue pressure and macro economic headwinds.

DNB, partly controlled by the government and slightly bigger in size than SEB with a market cap of around $28 billion, still said it saw stable margins and continued low loan losses ahead.

Pretax profit before impairment charges for the Norwegian bank rose 12 percent to 7.63 billion crowns ($1.15 billion), comfortably beating analysts forecasts, as loan-loss charges were less than half of the market’s expectation.

The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had seen pretax profit before impairment charges at 7.05 billion crowns versus 6.8 billion in the same quarter last year.

“Loan losses of 183 million Norwegian crowns in the quarter are considerably below a normalized level. This is caused by a reversal of earlier reported losses in the shipping sector,” said DNB’s Chief Financial Office Bjoern Erik Naess.

Market reaction to the two banks’ results was mixed, with DNB shares up 2.5 percent at 1037 GMT while SEB fell 2.3 percent, underperforming a pan-European bank index that was 0.5 percent firmer. SEB stock is, however, 7 percent higher on the week having risen for four straight trading days ahead of the results.

“It’s an OK set of numbers, nothing sinister in there but nothing too dramatic,” said UBS banking analyst Nick Davey about SEB.

CAUTIOUS CORPORATES

SEB, the Nordic bloc’s biggest corporate bank, said that the stuttering European economy had caused corporate customers to take their foot off the pedal and were holding back investments.

“Once again we notice the fragility of the world economy and that corporate sentiment is becoming more cautious,” Chief Executive Annika Falkengren said in a statement.

Operating profit rose to 6.67 billion Swedish crowns ($921 million), beating a mean forecast for 6.51 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts, from 4.62 billion in the year-ago period.

The operating profit and mean forecast both included one-off gains of 1.45 billion related to share sales.

Net commission income, a key metric for SEB’s corporate-focused business model, came in just over expectations and rose 2 percent year-on-year.

“That’s not a particularly engaging pace of growth,” Davey at UBS said.

Loan losses were 473 million crowns in the quarter, bigger than an average forecast of 295 million. SEB said provisions were made for one specific loan in Denmark, where the company’s financial position had been consistently misrepresented in the certified financial accounts.

Both countries’ banks are expected to pass bank stress tests due on Sunday conducted by the European Central Bank and the European Banking Authority.

Though not part of the EU, Norway’s banks are regularly subjected to EU-wide stress tests and analysts expect DNB to pass the upcoming reviews with ease as Norway has some of the most stringent buffer rules on the continent.

Sweden, a member of the EU but not the euro zone, subjects its banks to very tough tests conducted by national regulators and analysts expect the four major Swedish banks to pass with ease.

“What we can learn from the ECB’s version of a stress test versus what we can learn from Swedish FSA and the Riksbank is very little,” said Davey. (1 US dollar = 7.2781 Swedish crown) (1 US dollar = 6.5680 Norwegian krone) (Additional reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)