* HSBC, UBS to each pay $14 mln
* Eight other banks settled; total payout now $408.5 mln
* Investors accused banks of rigging ISDAfix benchmark
NEW YORK, July 11 HSBC Holdings Plc and
UBS Group AG have each agreed to pay $14 million to
settle private U.S. litigation accusing them of rigging an
interest rate benchmark used in the $483 trillion derivatives
market.
The preliminary settlements were disclosed in filings on
Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan and require a
judge's approval. They boost the total payout from 10 settling
banks to $408.5 million. HSBC and UBS denied wrongdoing.
Several pension funds and municipalities had accused 14
banks of conspiring to rig the ISDAfix benchmark for their own
gain from at least 2009 to 2012.
Companies and investors use ISDAfix to price swaps
transactions, commercial real estate mortgages and structured
debt securities.
The eight earlier settlements have won preliminary approval.
Payouts include $56.5 million from Goldman Sachs Group Inc
; $52 million from JPMorgan Chase & Co; $50
million from each of Bank of America Corp, Credit Suisse
Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG and Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc; $42 million from Citigroup Inc
and $30 million from Barclays Plc, court papers showed.
BNP Paribas SA, Morgan Stanley, Nomura
Holdings Inc and Wells Fargo & Co have not
settled, the papers showed.
The private litigation is among many lawsuits in the
Manhattan court accusing banks of conspiring to rig rate
benchmarks, securities prices or commodities prices.
The case is Alaska Electrical Pension Fund et al v. Bank of
America Corp et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 14-07126.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz and Cynthia Osterman)