UPDATE 1-Bank of England to finalise ringfencing rules in 2016

* PRA says no major changes to initial proposals

* To consult further with banks through this year

* Final rules to be published in H1 of next year

* Banks have to Jan. 1, 2019 to implement changes (Adds further details)

By Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said it will finalise rules designed to protect banks’ domestic retail customers from riskier parts of their operations in the first half of next year.

The BoE’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) said on Wednesday it had made a number of amendments to its original proposals but didn’t consider that responses to its initial proposals had necessitated major changes.

The regulator said it intends to undertake a further consultation with banks during 2015 and will publish final rules next year to give firms sufficient time to implement the changes ahead of a Jan. 1, 2019 deadline for their implementation.

The changes are designed to avoid a repeat of the bank failures seen during the 2007-9 financial crisis, during which Britain rescued Royal Bank of Scotland and LLoyds Banking Group at a combined cost of 66 billion pounds ($102 billion) to taxpayers.

The British Bankers’ Association, a lobby group for the industry, had said in January it wanted the process of setting out the new rules speeded up, warning of the workload faced by banks to meet the deadline.

Banks say meeting the 2019 deadline will be difficult as they must set up separate IT and operational systems.

PRA Chief Executive Andrew Bailey told Reuters earlier in May that banks were still making big changes to how they planned to implement the changes.

Some industry observers have said other regulatory changes and structural reforms within the banks had made the need for ring-fencing redundant, but Martin Taylor, the former Barclays CEO who was on the panel that recommended the separation, on Friday knocked back that suggestion.

“It remains the ungrateful job of supervisors to save the banks from themselves,” Taylor said.