Ex-Deutsche Bank Russia chief sets up advisory firm

LONDON, Sept 14 (IFR) - The former head of Deutsche Bank in Russia and four other partners have set up a boutique financial firm, Matrix Capital, for advisory, asset management and investments in public assets in Russia and other emerging markets.

Matrix Capital said on Wednesday it will now begin serving clients, and aims to bring in US$3bn-$5bn in assets over the next five years.

It has been set up by Pavel Teplukhin, who left as Deutsche Bank Russia's chief country officer at the start of August after almost four years in charge. His departure came as Deutsche Bank cut its exposure to Russia amid Western sanctions on Moscow over the Ukraine crisis.

Teplukhin is a Russian banking veteran and one of the co-founders of Russian investment bank Troika Dialog, where he worked for 25 years. Matrix said he will be in charge of strategic development.

His four equal partners in setting up Matrix Capital are Evgeny Gavrilenkov, a former economist at Sberbank who will be in charge of macroeconomic analysis and analytics; Kirill Gromov, for customer acquisition and marketing; and Timur Nasardinov and Ivan Ivanchanko, portfolio managers.

Maria Zaostrovtseva has been appointed chief operating officer and Oleg Larichev will be portfolio manager for fixed income.

The firm said its fixed-income strategy is to invest in a portfolio of good quality, high-return instruments from Russia and other emerging markets. (Reporting by Steve Slater)