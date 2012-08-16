FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santander says to place shares on NY, Mexican exchanges
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

Santander says to place shares on NY, Mexican exchanges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Banco Santander said on Thursday it would place shares on the Mexican and New York stock exchanges “in the coming few days”, but gave no detail on the amount of capital involved.

Spain’s largest bank, which has multiple operations throughout Latin America, said it and its Santusa Holding subsidiary would market the offering.

“The percentage of capital to be placed has not yet been decided, but either way, Grupo Santander will retain a majority stakeholding after the operation,” Santander said in a release.

Santander shares were up 0.2 percent at 5.407 euros, compared with a 0.4 percent rise in Madrid’s blue-chip IBEX index.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.