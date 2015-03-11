FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks must allow shareholder proposal on government service payouts
#Funds News
March 11, 2015 / 8:18 PM / 3 years ago

Banks must allow shareholder proposal on government service payouts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - Three major Wall Street banks this week lost their bid to block a union-backed shareholder proposal that calls for the banks to disclose so-called “golden parachutes” that executives can earn if they leave to work for the government.

The Securities and Exchange Commission told Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley they cannot exclude the shareholder proposal by the AFL-CIO from their corporate ballots, according to copies of the letters seen by Reuters.

Spokesmen for the three banks did not have any immediate comment. The AFL-CIO said it was pleased the SEC did not “yield to pressure” on the issue. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chris Reese)

