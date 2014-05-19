UPDATE 1-Slovenian bank NLB on path to recovery after 2013 rescue - CEO

* Slovenia saved banks with 3.3 bln eur injection in December

* NLB had most bad loans

* Bank turns to profit in Q1, CEO expects positive full-year

* Says bank “firm and stable” (Adds CEO quotes, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, May 19 (Reuters) - NLB, Slovenia’s biggest bank, has turned a corner and is doing good business, its chief executive said on Monday, but he warned the state-owned bank still faced “significant risks” after the government rescued it last year.

The euro zone member country pumped 3.3 billion euros into its troubled lenders, including the three biggest banks, to save them from collapse due to bad loans and avoid the need for outside aid.

NLB, which received a capital injection of 1.55 billion euros from the state in December, reported a return to profit in the first quarter, making 28.6 million euros net, which compared with a loss of 0.7 million euros in the first quarter of 2013.

“The bank has capital strength and is firm and stable,” Chief Executive Janko Medja told a news conference. “NLB is firmly on its way to a successful transformation,” he said.

“The risks are still significant but not to such an extent as they were in the past,” he added.

Medja said bad loans still accounted for 25 percent of total loans but should be reduced to below 22 percent by the end of 2015.

At the end of February bad loans at local banks amounted to 5.8 billion euros, or 13.9 percent of all loans, the government’s macroeconomic institute said last week.

Bad loans in the Slovenian banks stood at some 9 billion euros before the overhaul in December. About 3.5 billion euros of those loans from the two largest banks - NLB and Nova KBM - have already been transferred to a state “bad bank”.

Medja said the bank’s full-year result should be positive although the first-quarter performance might not endure.

“The first quarter result is far above our expectations but because of the volatility of the macroeconomic situation we cannot expect that will be repeated in the following quarters... But we still expect a positive result at the end of the year,” he said.

He gave no further details. In March he said a full-year profit of up to 15 mln euros was expected at the end of 2014. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Jason Neely and Greg Mahlich)