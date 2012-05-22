DEALTALK-Spain plans more mergers to mend troubled banks

* Spanish cajas seen shrinking to six from over 40

* Merger of four mid-sized banks in focus

* Big domestic banks favourites for rescue bank sales

* Private backed reserve to help fund auctions

By Jesús Aguado and Sonya Dowsett

MADRID, May 22 (Reuters) - Spain’s attempts to merge more of its troubled banks is being watched intently to see whether the government adopts a different approach, following the failure of the forced merger of seven lenders that led to the formation of Bankia.

Bankia, a two-year-old tie-up of seven savings banks, was rescued by the government earlier this month because it could not cope with its combined 31.8 billion euros ($40.6 billion) exposure to toxic real estate assets.

Mid-sized banks Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN), Unicaja, Ibercaja and Liberbank could be pushed into a four-way merger to meet provisioning demands, three financial sources told Reuters, creating an institution with similar levels of rotten property assets as Bankia, at around 27 billion euros.

As the government forces lenders to merge and recognise huge losses from a housing crash, analysts reckon Spain could end the year with six savings banks, down from 40 a few years ago.

International investors fear Spanish banks cannot deal with the level of escalating bad loans in a recession. They worry the fourth-biggest country in the euro zone will be forced to seek an expensive Irish-style bailout.

A government source recognised that one of the objectives of the latest banking reform is “clearly moving towards more consolidation”.

Another banking source close to one of the four savings banks said that what seems to have been ruled out is a merger among the four, with a two-way tie-up seen more likely.

None of the four savings banks, which together would create the fifth-biggest Spanish bank with almost 270 billion euros in assets, wanted to comment.

One banking analyst warned against forcing banks which are already trying to complete complicated multi-way mergers, into further consolidation.

“They have to be very careful there, it is very ambitious. You’ve got four banks already digesting previous mergers,” said Carmen Muñoz, senior director at Fitch Ratings.

However, two senior bankers said that these savings banks were stable lenders and their problems are not in the same league as Bankia, which combined two of Spain’s biggest regional banks with huge real estate exposure and heavy political involvement.

HOW BIG IS THE HOLE?

Spanish banks already have 84 billion euros provisioning against property portfolios, demanded from two bank reforms so far this year, and analysts see that rising.

The latest reform envisaged 15 billion euros in state loans for the sector, with Bankia likely to account for around half this amount. That was seen as inadequate.

“The latest figure of 45 billion euros (15 billion in state loans plus 30 billion euros against sound real estate assets) are enough as a guarantee against the real estate portfolio, but the problem looming right now is mortgage loans to individuals and also to small and mid-sized businesses,” said Angel Berges, chief executive at the independent Analistas Financieros (AFI).

Extra provisions of 88 billion euros would be needed to attain 60 percent coverage of total real estate exposure, Societie Generale says, similar to Ireland’s coverage.

Spanish savings banks have already undergone a wave of mergers which reduced the number of cajas to less than 10 after Catalonian savings bank Unnim was bought by BBVA and Banco Civica was absorbed by Caixabank. Ibercaja and Caja 3 are in merger talks.

Lenders have until June 11 to show how they will meet the new capital demands and June 30 to put forward any merger plans.

Consultancies Oliver Wyman and Roland Berger were tasked by the government on Monday to audit banks balance sheets, which is expected to drive further consolidation.

One of the main incentives to merge is that banks are given two years instead of one to meet capital demands.

BIG BANKS SEEN EYEING AUCTIONS

As another arm of the consolidation drive, the government is ploughing on with the sale of three state-intervened banks (Banco de Valencia, Catalunya Caixa and NovaCaixaGalicia) and hopes to complete the sale of two of them by the end of June.

The Bank of Spain is expected to offer any potential buyer of Banco de Valencia and Catalunya Caixa a guarantee on its portfolio of real estate assets of around 6 billion euros, covered by the Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF).

This fund, financed by contributions from banks, is set to cover losses once Catalunya Caixa’s provisions against its real estate portfolio, which stood at around 2.3 billion euros at the end of December, run out. Banco de Valencia’s provisions on its portfolio of real estate stood at 1 billion euros.

The DGF will cover 80 percent of losses and the remaining 20 percent will be covered by the buyer. The fund is nearly out of cash after providing guarantees against losses for two other bailed out lenders -- CAM and Unnim.

Santander, BBVA and healthy Basque savings bank Kutxabank are among the front runners for the sale of Catalunya Caixa, and Popular and BMN for Banco de Valencia, according to people with knowledge of the sales.

Spain needs at least 20 billion euros to sweeten the sale of these three nationalised banks by providing guarantees for potential buyers against future losses. The government is still working with the banks to provide the cash in order to avoid putting more taxpayer money into the industry.

“What seems clear to me is that the Spanish banks, at least the big ones, which are more robust and solvent are not willing to pump in more money besides the 20 billion (euros) they have agreed for the remaining tenders of three savings banks,” said a banker who did not want to be identified. ($1 = 0.7832 euros) (Additional reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)