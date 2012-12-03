Ex-CEO Crosby apologises for HBOS's near-collapse

DUBLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The former chief executive of HBOS apologised on Monday for the bank’s near collapse and subsequent bailout by British taxpayers.

“I am very sorry for what happened at the bank,” James Crosby told a committee of British lawmakers. “I am apologising. I played a major part in building a business that subsequently failed.”

Crosby said under his tenure as chief executive, from 2001 to 2005, the board did not see the bank’s reliance on wholesale funding markets as a fundamental risk.

“We didn’t see it as a risk to the bank we saw it as a risk to our strategy.”