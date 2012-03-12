The Fed plays nation's chief bank analyst

* Fed to release stress test results later this week * Expected to greenlight dividend boosts * Former FDIC head Bair warns Fed to be cautious * Test seen as tool to guard against capital backslide By Dave Clarke and Rick Rothacker March 12 (Reuters) - The release this week of a report card on the health of the largest U.S. banks will put under scrutiny one of the strongest tools in the regulatory arsenal. With the major provisions of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law still being implemented, the Federal Reserve's stress tests have been the biggest cudgel to force banks to guard their balance sheets and not submit to the "financial crisis amnesia" recently cited by Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner. Poor performers in the test results expected by Thursday could be required to take steps to improve their capital positions, although analysts do not expect dramatic demands from the Fed. The real story will be in how generous the Fed is with banks that have strong capital positions and high-quality assets on their balance sheets. The Fed will let these banks know if they can raise dividends or repurchase their stock, now that they have bounced back significantly from the financial crisis. "I hope they will be really cautious and conservative, but there is that countervailing pressure to want to make the banks look healthy," former Federal Deposit Insurance Corp Chairman Sheila Bair said in an interview. Bair said that last year it was "premature" to give the green light for some dividend increases. The Fed's test assumes an economic meltdown at least as bad as the 2007-2009 financial crisis, a downturn where unemployment balloons to 13 percent, stocks fall 50 percent and housing prices plummet. The Fed faces dual pressures, especially if, as analysts predict, they show that banks are able to withstand the harsh economic assumptions. Bankers, such as JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, are already arguing that a good result will show banks don't need to further ratchet up their capital levels and that regulators should loosen the handcuffs a bit. But to do so will leave the Fed open to criticism that it is falling back into old patterns of giving too much credence to industry arguments. Bair and some analysts also say that while the tests provide a good window into the strength of an institution, there are holes in the approach. For instance, they are not expected to put a heavy emphasis on the liquidity strains a bank would face during a financial shock. Liquidity problems were at the heart of some financial crisis milestones such as the September 2008 Lehman Brothers bankruptcy. "The stress tests are good but there is a lot of subjectivity and judgment involved with them," she said. "They cannot substitute for good, clear, hard-and-fast capital rules. I do wish all the regulators had greater urgency on moving forward with" the Basel III capital rules agreed to by the G20 group of major economies. U.S. regulators first ran a stress test in 2009 as they looked to show financial markets that U.S. banks' finances were better than some thought. Last year the Fed began a similar annual test to give markets confidence in U.S. institutions and to ensure banks aren't wearing thin their capital pads. The tests are on the 19 largest banks, including JPMorgan, Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc. Investors and analysts are paying particular attention to whether Citigroup, which leaned heavily on government support during the crisis, will be allowed to boost its penny-per-share quarterly dividend. TESTING EURO MELTDOWN Many analysts have said the earlier tests proved more effective than anticipated with some calling them a marked improvement in how the government oversees the industry. "I think the stress tests were an ingenious idea," said Robert Litan, an economist at the Kauffman Foundation in Kansas City. "They asked the important what-if questions; if things go bad can you live?" This year's exercise marks a shift from previous efforts in that the Fed plans to release more information on specific banks than the previous tests. This will give markets more information to assess individual banks but also more on how the Fed draws its conclusions about the strength of each institution - a window into regulatory thinking that is rarely open to the public. "The Fed is taking on the new role of bank stock analyst in chief," said Karen Petrou, managing partner of Federal Financial Analytics. The data released will show how much capital a bank has and the size of losses it suffers through the end of 2013 under the test conditions. The tests apply to the 19 large banks who have been through the process before as well as 12 other institutions that have more than $50 billion in assets. Both groups will be required to run the scenarios provided by regulators, but the Fed will also run its own tests for the 19 large banks as an added level scrutiny. Six banks will also face a special test measuring how they can handle a "global market shock" that includes variables related to the debt crisis in Europe. These banks are Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan, and Wells Fargo and Co.