Swiss bank BSI to pay $211 mln for suspected U.S. tax offenses
March 30, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss bank BSI to pay $211 mln for suspected U.S. tax offenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank BSI SA will pay a $211 million penalty in return for not being prosecuted for tax-related offenses, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.

BSI was the first to reach a resolution under a DOJ program that allows banks to come clean over suspected tax-related criminal offenses related to undeclared accounts, if they were not already under investigation.

BSI declined to comment. (Reporting by Diane Bartz and Douwe Miedema in Washington and by the Zurich Newsroom; Editing by Susan Heavey)

