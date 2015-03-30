Swiss bank BSI to pay $211 mln for suspected U.S. tax offenses

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank BSI SA will pay a $211 million penalty in return for not being prosecuted for tax-related offenses, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.

BSI was the first to reach a resolution under a DOJ program that allows banks to come clean over suspected tax-related criminal offenses related to undeclared accounts, if they were not already under investigation.

