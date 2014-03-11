FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
URGENT-Deutsche's head of LatAm trading exits bank-source
March 11, 2014 / 7:20 PM / 4 years ago

URGENT-Deutsche's head of LatAm trading exits bank-source

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s head of Latin American trading, Cristian Binaghi, is no longer working for the bank, two market sources familiar with the situation said.

His departure, however, was not related to ongoing investigations into the alleged manipulation of the global currency market, one of the sources said, adding that his last day was Monday, March 10.

The specific reason for his departure was not clear.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because Binaghi’s exit was an internal bank matter.

