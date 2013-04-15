Vereker tipped to replace Soanes at UBS

(From the International Financing Review - www.ifre.com)

By Philip Wright

LONDON, April 15 (IFR) - David Soanes is to be replaced as head of corporate client services EMEA at UBS, a role that reports to Andrea Orcel, CEO of the investment bank, according to people familiar with the situation.

William Vereker, currently at Nomura, is the man tipped to be taking over.

Vereker was one of the few remaining ex-Lehman Brothers employees in a senior position. However, he stepped down as co-head of global investment banking in September, becoming vice-chairman.

Few expected him to remain in situ for long after that move, although his advisory work for Xstrata on its merger with Glencore was seen as a reason for his continuing at the Japanese bank, at least in the short term.

Vereker is a banker with a number of deep relationships, whereas Soanes’ strengths are more product-related.

For his part, Soanes - who only took on the job when UBS’s investment banking restructuring was announced at the end of October last year - is likely to remain at the firm, having reportedly been offered an executive board-level position in the FIG area.

He has in-depth knowledge of the financials market, his standing within the FIG world being such that he played a role in advising the UK government on its 2008 bank rescue package.

He was head of FIG DCM at UBS between 2000 and 2004, following which he took charge of all investment-grade DCM business in Europe.

He then moved to IBD in 2006 to become head of the financial institutions group in Europe, expanding his responsibilities a year later to include the fixed income business of DCM and structured sales for EMEA FIG clients.

In 2008, he was appointed head of global capital markets in EMEA, with responsibility for both ECM and DCM, before moving on to become deputy global head in 2009 and global head in 2011.