FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UKAR sells 2.7 bln stg of mortgages to JP Morgan-led consortium
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 14, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

UKAR sells 2.7 bln stg of mortgages to JP Morgan-led consortium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - UK Asset Resolution (UKAR), the holding company for defunct Bradford & Bingley and Northern Rock Asset Management, said on Tuesday it had sold 2.7 billion pounds (4.34 billion US dollar) of performing mortgages to Commercial First, a consortium led by JP Morgan.

The sale will turn a 55 million pound profit for state-backed UKAR. “The continued fair treatment of customers was a key consideration for UKAR in selecting the winning bid,” UKAR said. “The sale will not affect the terms and conditions of the mortgages in this portfolio and the c.27,000 customers impacted will be contacted directly.”

The transfer of the mortgages to the Commercial First consortium will be phased over the next twelve months, and comes as UKAR pursues a mandate to run down the closed books of Bradford & Bingley and Northern Rock Asset Management.

1 US dollar = 0.6223 British pound Reporting By Laura Noonan; Editing Jamie McGeever

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.