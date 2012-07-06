Bank rating pressure casts doubt on LBO roles

* Ratings a top criteria for LBO debt financing

* Bank behaviour in tough conditions leaves scars

* Rented balance sheets becoming less acceptable

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - Financial sponsors are becoming more selective about which institutions they use to underwrite leveraged buyouts as ratings pressure on the world’s biggest banks increases counterparty risk, casts bigger doubts on certainty of financing, and raises fears that they will be forced to issue debt at punitive rates in tough market conditions.

Private equity houses competing for assets do not always have a choice about which banks they use to finance deals - especially when vendors put conditions on who those lenders must be - but ratings are under the spotlight more than ever after Moody’s took the axe to 15 banks last month.

“Bank ratings and counterparty risk are two very important components when you’re thinking about which banks are selected for underwriting. There’s no doubt about it,” said one private equity source who declined to be named.

“You have to be confident that banks can get the financing done, and that the market also has confidence in those banks,” he added, citing one deal where one underwriter perceived to be in flux was held to ransom by other lenders when the loan was syndicated.

“That was the most sensitive area of the deal for me.”

Another financial sponsor, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity, said one bank had been booted off a relatively recent LBO at the request of the vendor purely because it was the lowest rated bank.

“The bid was won because of the strength of the group of banks that had underwritten the deal, with the exception of this one.”

WHO‘S UNDERWRITING WHO?

Ratings sensitivity has been building for months.

One sponsor said tough market conditions had highlighted that some lower-rated banks have been notably less sponsor friendly. His firm had been pushed to go the market in volatile conditions because the lender was unable, or unwilling, to hold the risk until markets recovered.

Ultimately that meant the sponsor paid more to finance a buyout.

“We’re we happy about it? No. We would do another deal with them? Yes, but only because of their M&A expertise,” he added, especially in situations where the buyout opportunity is presented by the bank.

An inability to hold risky debt on balance sheets for long periods or to provide vital staple financing and related derivative trades, is expected to make it difficult for all but a handful of banks to continue to win M&A mandates - one of the main justifications for running leveraged finance franchises.

In addition, a recent study by Deutsche Bank showed that Triple B rated banks - which may end up being a large proportion of the sector - will have no profitable lending opportunities based on banks’ own cost of funding.

Moody’s now rates five of the world’s biggest banks in the Triple B category. Three - Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Royal Bank of Scotland - lost their Single A ratings last month, while Bank of America was cut one notch to Baa2.

That has called into question who is underwriting whom.

Nomura, currently reeling from a costly insider trading scandal, was downgraded to Baa3 - the lowest rung of investment-grade - in March. That didn’t prevent the bank from winning an M&A advisory role to Blackstone on its bid for Birds Eye Iglo, although that had more to do with the lender’s prior relationship with the sale target, bankers said.

Concerns about ratings are expected to impact across the fixed income business, but it is accentuated in the capital intensive speculative-grade arena.

“The associated risk-weighted average for sub investment grade is a lot higher, and that has a crowding out effect which makes it harder to do business elsewhere,” said one senior leveraged finance banker.

A profitable leveraged finance franchise in Europe must include both leveraged loan and high-yield bond platforms in both primary and secondary markets - without which marginal players in tough market conditions will struggle to earn enough fees.

“Sponsors that are making big sub-investment grade commitments don’t care whether they are using loans, bonds or mezz to fund that. All they care about is that they can get the funding,” said the banker.

SPREADING RISK

State-controlled banks, or those without the full complement of investment banking products, will likely find it harder to keep running high-yield desks as they come under pressure to shrink bloated balance sheets and reduce costs, experts say.

“If you want to be a top 10 underwriter, then you have to commit capital, and there are less and less banks that are able to do that,” said another leveraged finance banker.

One knock-on effect from this is that sponsors are opening the doors to other second-tier commercial banks.

While industry leaders Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan have excellent capital markets expertise, there is a role for other lenders, they argue.

“In choppy market conditions, the cost of underwriting can be very high, and investment banks will not hold subordinated portions in most situations. Therefore you need some of these commercial banks who can hold paper for longer,” he added.

Barclays, BNP Paribas and HSBC are ramping up pressure on sponsors to get a slice of M&A and underwriting fees in return for taking more balance sheet risk, he added.

“What we are definitely seeing more of is these banks telling us that they don’t just want to be renting out their balance sheet. They want some of the bigger M&A mandates and capital market deals.”