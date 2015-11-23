CORRECTED-UniCredit to book 210 mln euro charge in Q4 for bank rescue - source

(Corrects to specify that 210 million euros will be booked in fourth quarter)

MILAN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - UniCredit, Italy’s biggest bank in terms of assets, will issue loans to the tune of 1.33 billion euros and take overall pre-tax charges of some 300 million euros for its part in the rescue of four Italian banks, a banking source said on Monday.

Around 210 million euros ($223 million) of the 300 million euro “ordinary and extraordinary contribution” to the bank resolution fund will be booked in UniCredit’s fourth quarter results, the source said.

Italy launched a new system on Sunday to undertake a 3.6 billion euro rescue of four small savings banks before stricter rules for winding down lenders take effect next year. (ID:nL8N13H0OD) ($1 = 0.9415 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Paola Arosio, writing by Stephen Jewkes,)