U.S. Fed, FDIC announce Dec. 10 Volcker rule vote

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. both announced they would hold Dec. 10 board meetings to vote on the so-called Volcker rule, which bans banks from making bets with proprietary funds.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the nation’s derivatives regulator, earlier on Tuesday was the first of the five agencies working on the controversial rule to set a Dec. 10 date for a vote. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Gary Hill)