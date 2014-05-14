Oman's Bank Sohar to issue $182 mln capital-boosting convertible bond

DUBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - Oman’s Bank Sohar, in talks to merge with larger rival Bank Dhofar, plans to issue a 70 million rial ($181.8 million) mandatory convertible bond to boost its capital reserves, it said on Wednesday.

The issue, which will be done as a private placement, will help boost the bank’s Tier 1 - or core - capital, the lender said in a bourse filing. It did not provide any other details.

Bank Sohar’s Tier 1 ratio was 9.85 percent at the end of the first quarter, with its total capital adequacy ratio - combined Tier 1 and Tier 2 (or supplementary) capital - at 13.28 percent, according to its financial statement.

By comparison, the median Tier 1 capital ratio in the Omani banking system was 11.97 percent at the end of 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Last month, Bank Sohar reported a 31 percent year-on-year jump in first-quarter net profit.

It has been in discussions with Bank Dhofar since the middle of last year about a merger that will create Oman's second-largest lender. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani Rials)