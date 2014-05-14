FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oman's Bank Sohar to issue $182 mln capital-boosting convertible bond
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2014 / 10:58 AM / 3 years ago

Oman's Bank Sohar to issue $182 mln capital-boosting convertible bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - Oman’s Bank Sohar, in talks to merge with larger rival Bank Dhofar, plans to issue a 70 million rial ($181.8 million) mandatory convertible bond to boost its capital reserves, it said on Wednesday.

The issue, which will be done as a private placement, will help boost the bank’s Tier 1 - or core - capital, the lender said in a bourse filing. It did not provide any other details.

Bank Sohar’s Tier 1 ratio was 9.85 percent at the end of the first quarter, with its total capital adequacy ratio - combined Tier 1 and Tier 2 (or supplementary) capital - at 13.28 percent, according to its financial statement.

By comparison, the median Tier 1 capital ratio in the Omani banking system was 11.97 percent at the end of 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Last month, Bank Sohar reported a 31 percent year-on-year jump in first-quarter net profit.

It has been in discussions with Bank Dhofar since the middle of last year about a merger that will create Oman’s second-largest lender. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani Rials) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.