Bank St Petersburg eyes up to $300 mln of eurobonds-source
June 29, 2012 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

Bank St Petersburg eyes up to $300 mln of eurobonds-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - Bank St Petersburg, a mid-sized Russian lender, plans to issue $250-$300 million in subordinated eurobonds as it looks to take advantage of a recent improvement in debt market conditions, a banking source told Reuters on Friday.

He said the privately-owned lender, whose main operations are spread across Russia’s second largest city of St Petersburg, was looking at a seven-year deal and may tap the market as soon as next week.

In March, analysts said Bank St Petersburg was expected to post a 4 billion rouble ($120.7 million) loss on a non-performing loan, which could negatively affect its net profit - a key measure to support capital.

But as of June, 1, the lender remained well capitalised with its N1 capital adequacy ratio at 11.86 percent, above the 10 percent level essential to keeping a banking licence in Russia, central bank data showed.

Bank St Petersburg joins other Russian borrowers - Sberbank , VEB and Rosselkhozbank in particular - in returning to the market and hoping to gain from more positive investor sentiment after Greek voters awarded a majority to parties supporting the country’s economic bailout.

$1 = 33.1362 Russian roubles Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Potter

