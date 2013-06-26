Bank St Petersburg may launch share sale in July-sources

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - Bank St Petersburg, one of a handful of listed non-state Russian banks, may launch a secondary share placement in July, two sources said on Wednesday.

A banking source and a source on the financial market told Reuters the size of the offering would be $100-120 million, of which the bank’s main owner and chief executive, Alexander Savelyev, plans to buy $50 million worth of shares.

Savelyev said in May the lender planned to raise at least $150 million through a share sale in September to bolster its capital adequacy ratio.

In 2007 it became the first private Russian bank to hold an initial public offering in which it raised $274 million. Two years later, it raised another $200 million through the placement of preferred shares.

Savelyev owns a 28 percent stake in Bank St Petersburg and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) holds 6.2 percent. (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)