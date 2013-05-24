FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Bank St Petersburg plans new share issue from $150 mln - CEO
May 24, 2013 / 9:56 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Bank St Petersburg plans new share issue from $150 mln - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Bank St Petersburg, one of a handful of listed non-state Russian banks, plans a share issue to raise at least $150 million in September, Chief Executive Alexander Savelyev said on Friday.

The bank had said in March it planned to raise up to $180 million to bolster its capital adequacy ratio, which stood at 12.14 percent as of May 1, above the central bank’s minimum requirement of 10 percent.

Savelyev owns a 28 percent stake in the bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) owns 6.2 percent.

“I will take part ... The EBRD is likely to participate too”, Savelyev told reporters, without giving any reason for the share issue or its likely pricing. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
