Bank St Petersburg to take 4 bln rbls loss on bad loan

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, March 6 (Reuters) - Bank St Petersburg, one of Russia’s largest listed non-state banks, expects to post a 4 billion rouble ($136 million) loss on a non-performing loan, which may negatively affect its net profit, the bank and analysts said.

Anna Barkhatova, a spokesman for the lender, said the non-performing loan appeared in the second half of 2011 but declined to specify the borrower. She said further provisions on the loan would be taken in the first half of this year, but the bank would remain profitable, by international reporting standards, during all quarters of the year.

Bank St. Petersburg’s net profit fell 8 percent in the third quarter last year to 1.1 billion roubles, after trading losses and the accumulation of reserves. It plans to present full-year results at the end of March.

Following the loss, analysts at brokerage Uralsib estimated the lender’s net profit would fall by up to 30 percent in 2011 and 2012.

“We revised our financial model for the bank and included additional provisions for bad loans ... which cut expected net profit for 2011-2012 by 25 to 30 percent,” Uralsib said in a note.

Uralsib expects Bank St. Petersburg’s net profit at $215 million for 2011 and $195 million this year, following the revision. Despite the hit from the bad loan, Uralsib expects the bank’s non-performing loan ratio to improve slightly in 2011.

The bank’s non-performing loan ratio stood at 5.1 percent in 2010 and is expected to decline by 10 basis points in 2011 on the back of strong lending growth and remaining loan book improvement, Uralsib analyst Leonid Slipchenko told Reuters. ($1 = 29.3425 Russian roubles)