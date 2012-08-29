FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BankUnited extends CEO term by 3 years
#Funds News
August 29, 2012 / 5:45 PM / 5 years ago

BankUnited extends CEO term by 3 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - BankUnited Inc extended the term of its Chief Executive John Kanas by three years as the private equity-backed lender continues its search for a buyer.

Florida-based BankUnited was created by a group of private equity firms, including Wilbur Ross’s WL Ross & Co, Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group, from a failed home loans lender three years ago, with Kanas at the helm.

Kanas and BankUnited’s Chief Lending Officer John Bohlsen in June agreed to pay their former employer Capital One Financial Corp $20 million as part of a settlement of a lawsuit.

Kanas was sued by Capital One for breach of contract in July last year over obligations under his non-competition agreements with the bank. Bohlsen had earlier led Capital One’s commercial-banking business.

BankUnited shares were flat at $25.35 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
