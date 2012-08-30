FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BankUnited names Leslie Lunak CFO
August 30, 2012 / 11:57 AM / 5 years ago

BankUnited names Leslie Lunak CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - BankUnited Inc has named Leslie Lunak as the next chief financial officer, replacing Douglas Pauls, a day after the private equity-backed lender extended CEO John Kanas’ term by three years.

Pauls’ term ends on September 1 but will stay on till February 28, 2013.

Lunak, who joined BankUnited in 2010, currently holds the post of executive vice president and chief accounting officer and has over 13 years of experience in public accounting.

BankUnited shares had closed at $25.19 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

