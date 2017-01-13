Judge tosses part of HMO officials' lawsuit against BankUnited

A federal judge has allowed former executives of a defunct Florida health maintenance organization who claim BankUnited destroyed their business to move forward with racketeering claims against the bank.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday said the former executives had supported claims for violations of the U.S. Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. He dismissed their unjust enrichment and infliction of emotional distress claims though.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iiDNiJ