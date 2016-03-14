Bankruptcy judge backs Energy Future's distributions in opinion

By Jim Christie

Distributions to lenders of Energy Future Holdings Corp will be made based on amounts owed by the biggest power company in Texas when it filed for bankruptcy rather than on a proportional ratio, a bankruptcy judge said in a written opinion on Friday.

The opinion marked a victory for Morgan Stanley and other first-lien creditors who had argued for an allocation pegged to the date of Energy Future’s bankruptcy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/22dF9M5