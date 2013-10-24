FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Bank Zachodni WBK Q3 net up 60 pct, above expectations
October 24, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bank Zachodni WBK Q3 net up 60 pct, above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds share price, analyst, details)

WARSAW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK, a unit of Banco Santander, reported a 60-percent rise in third-quarter earnings, beating expectations, helped by lower costs related to its purchase of rival Kredyt Bank.

The bank said its net profit rose to 537 million zlotys ($177 million), well above 430 million zlotys expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

“Integration costs stood at 38 million zlotys, while we assumed them at 50 million,” said Michal Sobolewski, analyst at IDM SA. “Ongoing costs are falling and this is the main bright spot.”

Bank Zachodni shares rose as much as 4.8 percent in early trade to an all-time high of 391 zlotys.

Bank Zachodni, whose purchase of Kredyt Bank helped to propel it to the No. 3 position on the Polish market, said its costs fell by a tenth in the third quarter. Excluding merger-related costs, they fell by 3.8 percent. ($1 = 3.0322 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)

