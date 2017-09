WARSAW, July 30 (Reuters) - Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK, a unit of Banco Santander, reported a 10-percent rise in second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, beating expectations, after its purchase of local rival Kredyt Bank.

Bank Zachodni said it earned 419 million zlotys ($131.9 million) compared to 361 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 3.1773 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)