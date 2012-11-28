FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banorte not eyeing BBVA's Peru, Colombia pension funds for now
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 28, 2012 / 7:16 PM / 5 years ago

Banorte not eyeing BBVA's Peru, Colombia pension funds for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Grupo Financiero Banorte is not considering buying Spain’s Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s pension funds in Colombia and Peru for now, the Mexican group’s chairman Guillermo Ortiz told Reuters on Wednesday.

Banorte, which runs one of Mexico’s biggest financial groups, on Tuesday announced it had reached a deal to buy BBVA’s pension fund in Mexico in conjunction with the Mexican Social Security Institute, a state-run health organization, in a deal valued at $1.6 billion.

“Not for the time being,” said Ortiz, the former head of Mexico’s central bank, when asked if Banorte was also pursuing BBVA’s assets in Peru and Colombia. “But of course we do not rule out anything.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.