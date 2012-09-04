FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Banorte eyes BBVA pension funds in Mexico, Colombia, Peru
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 5 years ago

Mexico's Banorte eyes BBVA pension funds in Mexico, Colombia, Peru

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTERREY, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Mexican financial group Banorte said on Tuesday that it is eyeing pension funds that Spain’s No. 2 bank BBVA may sell in Latin America for a possible acquisition.

“There is a sale process of BBVA pension funds, including Mexico, Colombia and Peru, and we are looking at all three,” Banorte’s chairman and former head of Mexico’s central bank Guillermo Ortiz told Reuters in the northern city of Monterrey.

BBVA said in May it may sell its pension fund business in Latin America, joining the ranks of banks looking to shed operations outside their main markets to reduce risk and meet tougher capital rules.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.