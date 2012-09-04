UPDATE 1-Mexico's Banorte eyes BBVA pension funds in Mexico, Colombia, Peru

* Banorte may follow on steps of ING-Sura deal

* Several banks unloading non-core business in region

MONTERREY, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Mexican financial group Banorte said on Tuesday that it is eyeing pension funds that Spain’s No. 2 bank BBVA may sell in Latin America for a possible acquisition.

“There is a sale process of BBVA pension funds, including Mexico, Colombia and Peru, and we are looking at all three,” Banorte’s chairman and former head of Mexico’s central bank Guillermo Ortiz told Reuters in the northern city of Monterrey.

BBVA said in May it may sell its pension fund business in Latin America, joining the ranks of banks looking to shed operations outside their main markets to reduce risk and meet tougher capital rules.

In May, HSBC Holdings PLC agreed to sell its operations in Colombia, Uruguay, Peru and Paraguay for $400 million in cash to Banco GNB Sudameris

Last year, Colombia’s GrupoSura purchased most of ING Groep’s pension, insurance and investment fund assets in Latin America in a $3.7 billion deal.

Banorte, Mexico’s No. 4 bank by assets, benefited from its acquisition of boutique bank Ixe early last year, which gave it access to Ixe’s portfolio of wealthy clients.

The group’s chairman emeritus Roberto Gonzalez Barrera, 81, died last month in Houston from complications from pancreatic cancer. The bank said his heirs remain major shareholders after his passing.

Banorte shares traded 0.78 percent lower at 68.26 pesos in afternoon trading on Tuesday.