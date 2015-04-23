FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Banorte profit rises 7 pct in 1st-qtr
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico's Banorte profit rises 7 pct in 1st-qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 23 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Grupo Financiero Banorte on Thursday said its first-quarter profit rose 7 percent from the year-earlier period.

The bank, Mexico’s fourth largest by assets, reported a profit of 3.88 billion pesos ($254 million), up from a profit of 3.6 billion pesos a year earlier.

Banorte said its loan book, excluding bad loans, expanded 12 percent to $479.8 billion pesos.

Before the report was released, Banorte’s shares closed down 0.56 percent at 87.28 pesos per share.

$1 = 15.2610 pesos at end March Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.