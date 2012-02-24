CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Thai Banpu aims for 15 pct rev growth in 2012

(Company corrects forecast for total coal output and for Australian output, and adds Mongolia)

BANGKOK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Banpu Pcl :

* Aims for 2012 revenue growth of 15 percent to 130 billion baht ($4.28 billion) due to higher coal output and prices, Chief Executive Chanin Vongkusolkij said in a statement

* Aims to boost coal output to 47.7 million tonnes in 2012, of which 27 million tonnes will come from its Indonesian mines, 16.7 million from Australian mines, 3 million from China and 1 million from Mongolia

* Expects 2012 average selling prices to be higher than the $97.06 per tonne in 2011

* Maintains 2012 investment budget of $600 million

* On Thursday, Banpu reported a 19 percent fall in 2011 net profit to 20 billion baht ($657 million) on coal sales of 39.57 million tonnes ($1 = 30.37 baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)