Thailand's Banpu Power files for up to $600 mln IPO -IFR

HONG KONG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Banpu Power, the utility unit of Thai’s top coal miner Banpu Pcl, has filed for an initial public offering worth up to $600 million, IFR reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the deal.

The company’s parent plans to sell a stake of 35 percent or less in the IPO, slated for the first half of 2016, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Banpu did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking comment on the IPO plans. (Reporting by S. Anuradha; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)