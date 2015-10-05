FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's Banpu Power files for up to $600 mln IPO -IFR
October 5, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Thailand's Banpu Power files for up to $600 mln IPO -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Banpu Power, the utility unit of Thai’s top coal miner Banpu Pcl, has filed for an initial public offering worth up to $600 million, IFR reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the deal.

The company’s parent plans to sell a stake of 35 percent or less in the IPO, slated for the first half of 2016, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Banpu did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking comment on the IPO plans. (Reporting by S. Anuradha; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

