FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Thai Banpu Power prices IPO at top end of range, raising $389 mln - IFR
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 14, 2016 / 3:31 AM / 10 months ago

Thai Banpu Power prices IPO at top end of range, raising $389 mln - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Thailand's Banpu Power has priced its initial public offering at 21 baht per share, the top end of its indicative range of 18-21 baht, to raise 13.6 billion baht ($389 million), IFR reported.

Books closed a day earlier on Thursday and were multiple times covered with demand from local and institutional investors, IFR said quoting a source close to the transaction.

The IPO comprises a public offer of 438 million shares and a preferential offer of 210 million shares to shareholders of its parent Banpu Pcl, according to IFR.

$1 = 34.8800 baht Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Additional reporting and writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Sam Holmes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.