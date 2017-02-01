FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2017 / 12:33 PM / 7 months ago

Banque du Caire officially requests listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Egyptian state-run lender Banque du Caire has officially requested that its shares be listed, the Cairo bourse said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The documents are currently being examined to be submitted," it said.

The bank has 2.25 billion Egyptian pounds ($119.17 million) in capital distributed over 562.5 million shares at a nominal value of 4 pounds per share, it said.

$1 = 18.8800 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jason Neely

