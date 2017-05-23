FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
UPDATE 1-Egypt expects to 5-7 bln pounds from state IPOs -dep finmin
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2017 / 12:59 PM / 3 months ago

UPDATE 1-Egypt expects to 5-7 bln pounds from state IPOs -dep finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts with deputy minister)

By Ehab Farouk

CAIRO, May 23 (Reuters) - Egypt expects to raise 5-7 billion Egyptian pounds ($276-$387 million) through initial public offerings (IPO) of state-owned companies during the 2017-2018 fiscal year beginning in July, deputy finance minister Ahmed Kouchouk told Reuters on Tuesday.

That is lower than the 7.2 billion pounds the ministry in a draft budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year said it expected to raise through an initial public offering of Banque Du Caire.

Egypt has been struggling to revive its economy since a popular uprising in 2011 drove away tourists and foreign investors.

The last time state-owned companies were listed on the exchange was in 2005 when shares were floated in Telecom Egypt and oil companies Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals and AMOC. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Tom Finn; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.